MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC)– Midlothian residents are without power due to a crash on Midlothian turnpike.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, a driver knocked out a power pole at Sycamore Square just after 12a.m. The driver fled. He has been arrested and has been charged with Felony Hit and Run. No one was injured.

According to Dominion Energy, the power should be back for most customers around 7a-m.

This is a developing story.