POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An incident involving a crash on the James River Bridge bordering Powhatan and Goochland counties is causing significant delays to drivers.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, and is located on Route 288 southbound, a few miles south of Interstate 64.

According to VDOT, all southbound lanes have been closed and traffic is currently backed up approximately 2.5 miles.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.