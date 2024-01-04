UPDATE: All lanes are now open and the crash scene is clear.

GOOCHLAND COUNTY Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Route 288 South in western Goochland County caused significant delays for drivers in the area.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place just north of the James River Bridge. The southbound right shoulder was closed and southbound traffic was backed up past the Tuckahoe Creek Parkway interchange.

Additionally, there was road work being performed just south of the interchange. This contributed to delays, as there were mobile, alternating lane closures on both the north and south shoulders. These closures were scheduled to end at 5 p.m., when work stopped.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Drivers in the area were asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.