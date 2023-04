NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash shut down all lanes of US-60 in New Kent County Monday afternoon.

The crash is currently located on US-60 (Pocahontas Trail) near Rescue Drive. As of 2:30 p.m., all east and west lanes had been closed in the vicinity of the crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT advises afternoon drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.