GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in Goochland is causing traffic backups on Interstate 64 Friday afternoon, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The crash was located on I-64 near mile marker 160, near Sandy Hook Road. VDOT said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic backups span from Gum Spring through Oilville, according to VDOT maps. All west lanes on I-64 were closed due to the crash.

Traffic was diverted to exit 167, VDOT said.