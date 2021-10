CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A driver has been charged with running a red light after causing a crash on Midlothian Turnpike at Robious Road. All westbound lanes are shut down.

Authorities told 8news that the crash involved three vehicles and that two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

There is a crash on Midlothian Turnpike and Robious Road that has shut down all lanes. (Photo: 8News)

Chesterfield Police are on the scene and 8News has reached out for additional information.

