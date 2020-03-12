Crash with injury investigation underway in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg has responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries in the 2400 block of County Drive.

A crash investigation is underway and travels in the area is expected to be delayed.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes such as Rt. 301 or Interstate-95.

