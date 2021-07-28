Crater Health District announces clinics for back-to-school vaccinations

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – The Crater Health District is encouraging parents to make sure their kids are up to date on vaccinations before school starts this fall. That includes new vaccination guidelines for kids entering kindergarten, 7th and 12th grade.

All required vaccines will be offered at walk-in clinics around the district at the following locations:

Dinwiddie – 14010 Boydton Plank Road: Aug. 2 and 16, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Greensville/Emporia – 140 Uriah Branch Way: Aug. 9 and 23, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Hopewell – 1501 West City Point Road: July 23 and 28, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Petersburg – 301 Halifax Street: Aug. 10 and 17, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Prince George – 6450 Administration Drive: Aug. 2 and 16, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Surry – 474 Colonial Trail West: Aug. 11 and 25, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Sussex – 20103 Princeton Road: Aug. 9 and 23, 1-3 p.m.

“While much of the news lately has focused on the need to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19, the Crater Health District (CHD) wants to remind each family of the importance of making sure that your family members remain up to date with their traditionally required school-aged vaccines,” said Gavin Landry, a nurse manager for CHD.

Changes to school immunization requirements went into effect on July 1 following the passage of HB 1090. Details on required vaccines and timelines can be found here.

The sites will also offer COVID-19 vaccinations to adults and children over 12. All vaccinations are free of charge, but parents are encouraged to bring insurance information if they’re covered.