Crater Health District opens COVID-19 vaccination interest survey for children ages 5-11

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident both seniors and other vulnerable Americans seeking booster shots and parents anticipating approval of initial shots for young children will have easy access. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Parents! Do you live in the Crater Health District and plan to vaccinate your child? If so, make sure you complete the COVID-19 vaccine interest form.

The Crater Health District said they want to be proactive in collecting information relating to vaccinating children aged five to eleven years old.

The purpose of the survey is to see how many children in that age group will need to be vaccinated once Pfizer is cleared. This will help the health district when planning the number of vaccines they need to reserve.

Kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health will work with pharmacies, pediatric offices, and family practitioners to help with vaccinations.

The shots could begin in early November — with the first children in line fully protected by Christmas — if regulators give the go-ahead.

The survey should be completed by Tuesday, Oct. 26.