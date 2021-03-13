Crews battle apartment fire Saturday morning in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with the Richmond Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 200 block of Erich Road on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 10:01 a.m. and noted smoke coming out of the building. The blaze was contained to one unit on the first floor.

Smoke damage was found on the second floor of the two-story building. All occupants of the building evacuated without issue.

Four people were displaced as a result of the fire, and the Red Cross had been contacted to assist with the displaced residents.

