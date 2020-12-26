Crews battle Saturday morning fire in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) Crews with the Richmond Fire Department answered the call for a house fire at 1416 Overlook St., in the city’s southside, on Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 11:50 a.m., and smoke was observed coming from the eaves of the home with the single occupant of the house evacuated.

The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The home is not a total loss with some minor damage found in the kitchen.

Officials have not determined the cause of the blaze.