Crews battle Tuesday fire at Belmont Hills Apartments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighters worked a fire that broke out in a first floor apartment at the Belmont Hills complex on Tuesday.

Crews responded to a call at 3 p.m. and noticed heavy smoke coming from the ground level when they arrived.

Once inside, firefighters found flames coming from the kitchen of the unit. Both residents of the apartment, two adults, have been displaced. One of them was treated for minor burns to the hand at the scene.

Investigators were told the fire started while cooking, but the investigation into the exact cause is ongoing.