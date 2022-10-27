ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County Fire Rescue extinguished a structure fire that forced five people from their home near the town of Ivy.

At around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, career and volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a residence in the 2500 block of Kimbrough Circle for a reported fire.

According to authorities, units arrived at the residence approximately 11 minutes after being dispatched. Units soon found fire coming out of a front window of the single-story home. Crews entered the property to search for occupants and extinguish the fire.

All occupants had safely evacuated on their own and were reportedly uninjured, according to authorities. Five people were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross as a result.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has determined the cause of the fire as unattended cooking.

(Photo courtesy of Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue)

(Photo courtesy of Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue)

“Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone of the importance of preparing and practicing evacuation plans,” a spokesperson with the department said. “Regular practice allows you to quickly and safely evacuate in the event of an emergency.”