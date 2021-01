CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – Firefighters with the Chesterfield Fire Department battled a house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2400 block of Osborne Road.

When crews arrived on scene just after 3 p.m., all occupants of the one story home, one adult and two children, had evacuated. There was heavy fire and smoke coming from the home, but there were no injuries reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.