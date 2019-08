RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University is asking people to avoid the area near their School of Engineering East building due to a “hazardous materials emergency.”

VCU Police and the Richmond Fire Department are at the scene, located at 301 W. Main Street.

The university said in an alert shortly after 12:45 p.m. that the hazardous material has been contained within a secured area.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.