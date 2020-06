Goochland Fire-Rescue crews help a person who was trapped in a well on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Photo: Goochland Fire-Rescue FB)

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland Fire rescue crews helped get a person out of a well Sunday.

The fire crew posted on Facebook that they were dispatched at around 3 p.m. after a person was trapped in a well in Company 6’s district.

Goochland County Fire-Rescue help rescue a person who fell in a well on May, 31, 2020. (Photo: Goochland Fire-Rescue)

Goochland County Fire-Rescue help rescue a person who fell in a well on May, 31, 2020. (Photo: Goochland County Fire-Rescue)

Goochland County Fire-Rescue help rescue a person who fell in a well on May, 31, 2020. (Photo: Goochland County Fire-Rescue)

Henrico’s technical rescue team came to help out and remove the person.

No word on if the person sustained any injuries. Stay with 8News for updates.