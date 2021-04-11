Crews respond to apartment fire in Richmond on Sunday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department arrived on scene to a fire in the kitchen of a sixth-floor apartment Sunday morning shortly before 8:30 a.m.

The apartment was in a high-rise building located at 12 South 17th Street. Crews saw heavy smoke coming from the unit when they got there.

The unit’s fire sprinkler system prevented the flames from spreading to other apartments in the building, and RFD crews were able to get the scene under control.

Because the incident occurred in a high-rise building, it was declared a two-alarm fire. The responding crews assisted in evacuating residents.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported. There was one occupant stuck in an elevator of the building after crews shut off power, but they were able to get the person out without issue.

One person was displaced as a result of the fire, and the Virginia Red Cross was contacted to provide relief assistance.