RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A kitchen fire is being blamed for a blaze at an apartment on Creighton Road in Richmond early Saturday morning.

At 5:39 a.m. on April 3, crews responded to 2147 Creighton Road. They confirmed smoke and fire coming from the residence.

All occupants of the apartment evacuated safely, and the flames were extinguished within 10 minutes. Nobody was injured.

The Virginia Red Cross is assisting one adult at this time.