Crews respond to porch fire in Richmond’s Blackwell neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Blackwell neighborhood Monday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., crews were called to a home on 111 E. 15th Street, where smoke and flames were coming from the front porch.

The department says one person was treated on scene for a minor injury, but everyone else in the home evacuated safely. At one point, crews say the occupants tried using a garden hose to extinguish the fire, but were unsuccessful. The blaze was marked under control within 10 minutes of the fire department’s arrival.

The owner stated a candle was left on the front porch prior to the fire. Smoke alarms sounded to alert the occupants. An investigation is underway.

