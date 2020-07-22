Crews work to restore power to 40,000 after storms hit central Virginia overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Energy said Wednesday that crews have already restored power to more than 35,000 customers in the Richmond-area after storms ripped across central Virginia overnight.

As of 1 p.m., Dominion Energy crews are working to restore power to nearly 2,000 homes without power. In total, the storms on Tuesday night knocked out power to 40,000 in central Virginia.

“Crews worked through the night and won’t stop until every customer has their power back on, which they expect will be within the next couple hours but no later than 9 p.m.,” Audrey Cannon, a Dominion Energy spokesperson, wrote in an email to 8News.

