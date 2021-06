NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Over 600 customers lost power in the Ophelia area of Northumberland County this morning. Northern Neck Electric Cooperative said they have dispatched crews to that area.

Restoration is expected to happen before 9 a.m.

A representative for Northern Neck Electric Cooperative told 8News that a team is investigating the cause of the outage.

Stay with 8News for updates.