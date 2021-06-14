Crime Solvers working to solve May hit-and-run that damaged utility pole in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — In this week’s Crime Solver program, authorities in Colonial Heights need your help solving a hit-and-run crash that happened in May.

According to the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers, on May 30 just before 9 a.m., a driver traveling north in the 500 block of the Boulevard ran off the roadway and onto the sidewalk. Their vehicle struck and destroyed a utility pole causing approximately $2,500 in damage.

The suspect fled the scene and continues traveling north. Authorities said the vehicle is vehicle is believed to be a white Chrysler 200 or 300, or possibly a white Dodge Avenger.

If you can help solve this crime call Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660.