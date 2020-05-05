Critical shortage of diverse donors impacting sickle cell patients

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia needs more African American blood donors. The American Red Cross says there’s a critical shortage of diverse donors due to COVID-19. The shortage is specifically impacting sickle cell patients.

Sickle cell disease is more prominent in African Americans. For some, blood transfusions can be a matter of life and death. The alarming shortage of diverse donors during the pandemic has the Red Cross sounding the alarm, hoping the black community will step up.

Riley Freeburn was born with sickle cell anemia, a disease affecting more African Americans than any other race. Carriers like 12-year-old Freeburn depend on blood transfusions.

“We tend to have low hemoglobins and it can make us feel weak and not have a lot of energy, so when we get a blood transfusion, it boosts our energy and hemoglobin and makes us feel a lot better,” Freeburn told 8News.

Freeburn gets transfusions once a month at VCU Health. The medical facility says they see more than 950 sickle cell patients with 300 being children.

Arika Phillips has been a mentor to Freeburn for the past seven years.

“She [Freeburn] will be running and playing and the next thing you know she’s in extreme pain, crying, balled up in a corner,” Phillips explained. “She’s like ‘I can’t take it,’ but she fights.”

Freeburn’s fight with the disease has pushed Phillips to become an advocate as she urges her community to donate.

“I know it makes a world of a difference for them,” she said.

The pandemic has crippled diverse blood supply. The Red Cross reports that African American donors have dropped by more than 50% since March.

“Sickle cell patients primarily use blood from other African American donors because there are certain markers in the blood that are required for them to safely have a transfusion,” Jonathan McNamara with the American Red Cross told 8News on Tuesday.

The Red Cross says factors of the drop include the cancellation of blood drives and the high infection rates of COVID-19 in black communities.

The Red Cross says while the shortage is a challenge, the organization is confident people will step up as the African American community donor base is loyal.

Click here to learn more about being a blood donor.

LATEST HEADLINES: