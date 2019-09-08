1  of  27
Closings
‘Crush the Crisis’: HCA Virginia Hospitals host opioid take-back day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) —  Hospitals offered folks a chance to get rid of unused or expired opioid medications Saturday morning. 

“Crush the Crisis”  take back day worked to cut down on the opioid epidemic all across the country.

Law enforcement along with medical professionals collected tablets, capsules, and patches in Richmond.

Saturday morning marked the first event. 

“Crush the Crisis” offered a safe place for folks to dispose of drugs instead of keeping them in their home or throw them out on their own.

“They’ve been holding on to these drugs for about two years sometimes three not knowing what to do with it and not being able to readily find a place that would accept them,” associate administrator for HCA Healthcare Jeff Armada said. “So I think overall it’s a safe way for the community to go over and drop off what they have.”

Several states around the country participated in “Crush the Crisis” including Tennessee.

To learn more about the take-back click here.

Local Events