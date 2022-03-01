LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a train crash involving a pickup truck at a railroad crossing in Louisa County Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that the truck was traveling southbound in Louisa toward Fredericks Hall Road around 5 p.m. before it stalled out at a railroad crossing located at Lassiter Road. The engineer of the CSX train saw the stalled truck on the tracks and attempted to stop, but was unable to avoid crashing into the truck.

Photo Courtesy of Virginia State Police

Photo Courtesy of Virginia State Police

The driver of the Ford F-150 was able to get out of the truck before the collision, and police said that nobody was injured in the accident.

Police relayed that the train was not damaged in the accident and that the crash remains under investigation.