CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man they say may be in the Crewe or Rice area.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey David Epps was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. on April 5 at his come in Cumberland County. Epps is believed to be traveling in his car, a blue 2018 Toyota Corolla with tags VHD-8127.

Police don’t know which direction Epps was headed when he left his house, but they believe he could be in the Crewe or Rice area.

Epps stands at about 5’10” and weighs about 205 pounds. He is diabetic and needs medication daily. Anyone win information regarding the location of Epps or his car is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-492-4120.