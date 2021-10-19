Cumberland officials ask drivers to watch out for buggies as Amish community travels for funeral of crash victims

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A husband and wife were killed and their eight children were injured in a buggy accident in Cumberland County on Sunday evening. Now members of the Amish community from Virginia and other states are traveling to the area for the couple’s funeral.

The Toga Volunteer Fire Department shared a traffic alert about the event on Monday. The release states that buggy traffic is expected to be concentrated between Salem Church Road and John Randolph Road close to old Mitchell’s store in Cumberland. But families will be traveling in buggies in other parts of the county and the state as well.

This will last from Tuesday to Thursday.

According to the announcement, some families are traveling from as far as Pennsylvania and New York for the funeral. About 400 total people are expected to attend the event.

The fire department says drivers should be cautious on “U.S. 15 & 60, Ca Ira Rd. to Salem Church Rd. Plank Rd., School Rd. and Stage Coach Rd.”

They give tips for sharing the road with buggies. Drivers are encouraged to be alert and refrain from passing until there’s a clear view around the buggy. The fire department says not to tailgate the buggies, rev your engine around them or honk at them.

The buggies will all have reflective elements on them and some may have flashing lights.