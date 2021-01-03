Curbside meal service being adjusted in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County Public Schools announced they will be making some changes to its curbside meal service starting Monday, Jan. 4.

The county is merging 12 sites that distribute free breakfast and lunch with nearby locations. Lower participation rates at the 12 schools is the reason why the decision is being made.

Each alternate site is less than three miles from the school being affected.

Here are the 12 schools affected, with their alternate sites:

Site of discontinued curbside serviceAlternate Site(s)
The Academy at Virginia RandolphGlen Allen Elementary School
New Bridge Learning CenterHighland Springs Elementary School
Highland Springs High School
Fairfield Middle School
Holman Middle SchoolDeep Run High School
Donahoe Elementary SchoolFair Oaks Elementary School
Arthur Ashe Elementary SchoolRatcliffe Elementary School
Harvie Elementary School
Moody Middle SchoolTrevvett Elementary School
Pemberton Elementary SchoolQuioccasin Middle School
Mehfoud Elementary SchoolVarina Elementary School
Baker Elementary SchoolJohn Rolfe Middle School
Varina High School
Douglas Freeman High SchoolRidge Elementary School
Tuckahoe Middle School
Chamberlayne Elementary SchoolL. Douglas Wilder Middle School
Jackson Davis Elementary SchoolJ. R. Tucker High School

