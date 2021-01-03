Curbside meal service being adjusted in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County Public Schools announced they will be making some changes to its curbside meal service starting Monday, Jan. 4.
The county is merging 12 sites that distribute free breakfast and lunch with nearby locations. Lower participation rates at the 12 schools is the reason why the decision is being made.
Each alternate site is less than three miles from the school being affected.
Here are the 12 schools affected, with their alternate sites:
|Site of discontinued curbside service
|Alternate Site(s)
|The Academy at Virginia Randolph
|Glen Allen Elementary School
|New Bridge Learning Center
|Highland Springs Elementary School
Highland Springs High School
Fairfield Middle School
|Holman Middle School
|Deep Run High School
|Donahoe Elementary School
|Fair Oaks Elementary School
|Arthur Ashe Elementary School
|Ratcliffe Elementary School
Harvie Elementary School
|Moody Middle School
|Trevvett Elementary School
|Pemberton Elementary School
|Quioccasin Middle School
|Mehfoud Elementary School
|Varina Elementary School
|Baker Elementary School
|John Rolfe Middle School
Varina High School
|Douglas Freeman High School
|Ridge Elementary School
Tuckahoe Middle School
|Chamberlayne Elementary School
|L. Douglas Wilder Middle School
|Jackson Davis Elementary School
|J. R. Tucker High School
