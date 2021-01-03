Curbside meal service being adjusted in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County Public Schools announced they will be making some changes to its curbside meal service starting Monday, Jan. 4.

The county is merging 12 sites that distribute free breakfast and lunch with nearby locations. Lower participation rates at the 12 schools is the reason why the decision is being made.

Each alternate site is less than three miles from the school being affected.

Here are the 12 schools affected, with their alternate sites: