Curbside meals distribution continuing in Hanover, Louisa starting summer meals program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Schools and Louisa County Schools are kicking summer meals distributions into gear.

Hanover will continue offering curbside meals this summer, but only at four locations.

Beaverdam Elementary, John M. Gandy Elementary, Mechanicsville Elementary and South Anna Elementary will provide meals.

Distribution will take place Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-noon.

All children 18 and younger are eligible on a first come, first served basis.

In Louisa, one week of meals can be picked up at any of the four county elementary schools from 9-11 a.m.

Meals are free for anyone ages 2-18. Your child does not have to be present for pickup.

Curbside delivery is also available. Kids who stop by will get a free book and activity for the week.