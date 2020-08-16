Damage to Swift Creek Mill Theatre, Branders Road Bridge in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights experienced significant flooding after heavy rainfall yesterday. The Branders Road Bridge and Swift Creek Mill Theatre both experienced lasting damage from the flooding.

Some of the worst flood damage in the area was at the theatre. The artistic director Tom Width says the entire bottom flood of the building is underwater. He says this is the fastest moving flash flood the theatre has seen in more than 40 years.

Massive cargo trailers behind the theatre were picked up by the flood and carried away. “That was fascinating to watch because it’s probably 20 tons,” Width said.

8News also headed to the bridge today and water levels were still very elevated. Debris including pieces of the road and a floating dock are scattered on or near the bridge. A voluntary evacuation notice was placed for the surrounding area yesterday and expired earlier this afternoon.

This is a developing story. Reporter Alex Thorson with 8News will be providing updates on the damage throughout the evening.

LATEST HEADLINE: