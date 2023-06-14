RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — June 14, 2023, marked a special kind of anniversary in Richmond.

According to data released by AAA, the city’s average gas price hit an all-time peak on the exact date last year as prices crept close to $5. In 2023, pain at the pump is easing up across Virginia.

Ride-share driver Kent Kannegieter remembered June 2022’s record-breaking rates all too clearly.

“I was driving a full-size pickup truck,” Kannegieter said. “It took $125 to fill it up.”

In June 2022, the average price of gas per gallon in Richmond was about $4.93. This year, that number sits at $3.30.

The current average rate as of June 14, 2023, is two cents higher than May’s average, but prices are still down about $1.60 from 2022’s record.

That record hit Kannegieter’s wallet so hard that he switched to an electric vehicle and hasn’t looked back. However, he’s still relieved to see circumstances improving.

“I think it’s good for the economy,” Kannegieter said.

8News stopped by gas stations across the community to gauge how the public felt about the drop.

One woman said she bought a bigger SUV this year and has been pleasantly surprised at her price tag at the pump. Local Richmond prices currently beat both the state and national averages. The latter hovers around $3.60.

“I think it’s going to help ease people’s pocketbooks in their minds about what it is costing them to be able to go to a friend’s house or the grocery store,” Kannegieter said.

While a significant improvement from the previous year, June 2023’s prices remain close to approaching double what they were during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the lockdown and limited travel back in June 2020, the average gas price in Richmond was $1.85.

Local drivers told 8News they’re hoping to see such low prices again, but Kannegieter said he doesn’t plan on switching back to gas-powered vehicles unless the rate drops significantly.