Daughter runs into burning Powhatan home, saves elderly mother, stepfather

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An elderly couple is recovering thanks to their daughter, who rushed into a burning home and saved them.

Powhatan Fire & EMS reported to the 1900 block of Judes Ferry Road around 2 p.m. for a house fire. Arriving crews encountered visible flames, however, officials say the blaze was contained to one room. The fire is under control.

8News spoke with the son of the elderly couple – his mother and stepfather, who he says is age 86 and 90 – following the blaze. Sherwood Haddon says his sister was next door when she was alerted by her mother about the fire.

Detailing the heroic events to 8News, Haddon says his mother and stepfather were both sitting down in the room that caught fire. He told 8News his mother heard a pop, possibly from the motor of the chair she was sitting in. His mother then alerted his sister, who rushed over and pulled her elderly mother and stepfather to safety.

All three suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of smoke inhalation and were taken to the hospital.

Haddon adds that the house suffered ‘significant damage.’

“The frame of the house is gonna be alright but the furniture, everything in this one room right here is gonna have to be thrown away,” he said. “There are no lights in the rest (of the house) right now, so it’s hard to say. The kitchen is roughly 25 feet from that window and everything in the kitchen is melted even to the back door going to the garage, everything is melted.”

One cat is still missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

