RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after Richmond Police say a dead body was discovered late Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Commerce Road around 4:30 p.m. after police say a man clearing brush found a dead body.
The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner.
The investigation is ongoing.
LATEST STORIES:
- Dead body found by man clearing brush in Richmond, police say
- 2 cheetah cubs born at zoo via in vitro fertilization and embryo transfers
- Daughter claims mother took missing toddler to Virginia as Monday night search comes up empty
- Virginia’s best compete in National Robotics competition
- Public memorial service remembers the private Kobe Bryant