Dead body found by man clearing brush in Richmond, police say

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after Richmond Police say a dead body was discovered late Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Commerce Road around 4:30 p.m. after police say a man clearing brush found a dead body.

The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing.

