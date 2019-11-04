Deadline to nominate principals for local award is Thursday

1  of  2
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is still time to nominate a favorite principal in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover for a local award.

The R.E.B. Awards for Distinguished Educational Leadership honors principals who go above and beyond the job description.

Four principals – one from each district – will be recognized. Each principal receives a $7,500 cash grand and a $7,500 for school projects selected by the principal.

The nomination deadline is Thursday by 5 p.m. More information can be found here.

The R.E.B. Foundation and Community Foundation organize the awards.

