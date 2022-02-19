Deadly Saturday morning crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Chesterfield County Saturday morning, according to Chesterfield Police.

Police say the driver was driving East on Beulah Road just before 8:50 am on Feb. 19 when they left the right side of the road and ran into a tree.

Their passenger – who is not being identified until next of kin are notified – was severely injured, and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Beulah Road between Hopkins Road and Cinderwood Drive will be closed for the next several hours, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.