CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the 3400 block of Meadowdale Blvd that occurred at around 11:09 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Police received a call a person had been shot outside a home. When officers arrived on scene, a person was found suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

The identity of the deceased has not been released as Police work to notify next-of-kin.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.