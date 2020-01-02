Breaking News
Death investigation underway after decomposed body found in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Prince George County have launched a death investigation after human remains were found by two people walking on New Year’s Day.

Members of the Prince George County Police Department were called to the 4100 block of Puddledock Road at around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, after two people walking through the area discovered the remains.

Detectives, along with a representative from the Office of the Medical Examiner, recovered the remains, which were found to be in ‘an advanced state of decomposition.’ 

More information will be released upon the Medical Examiner’s autopsy.

Prince George County Detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.

