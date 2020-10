RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced that their Independent Reconciliation Program resulted in 60 eligible claims of sexual abuse by clergy member and 51 offers of monetary payment being made and accepted. The total monetary payments made to the 51 victims was $6.3 million.

The Catholic Diocese established the program in February as a way to "offer assistance to and facilitate healing for individuals who, as minors, experienced sexual abuse by its clergy." This program was designed to accompany other outreach offerings and specifically offer monetary payment to victims.