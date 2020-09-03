Death investigation underway in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is currently working on a death investigation. According to the department, police responded to the 400 block of Davisville Court around 2 p.m. Thursday.
The scene has since cleared.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
