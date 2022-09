RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in the city’s northside.

Richmond police were called to the intersection of East Gladstone Avenue and Napolean Street just before midnight for reports of random gunfire.

Once on scene, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570.