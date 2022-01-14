Man shot and killed on Grace Street, first confirmed homicide of 2022 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police has confirmed one man was shot and killed in the city this afternoon and an active investigation is underway.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 2200 block of West Grace Street, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the first homicide in the city in 2022. Police confirm there is no threat to the public.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

This is a breaking news story. Police are working on getting more information.