Death investigation underway at Lawrenceville Correctional Center

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate died at the Lawrenceville Correctional Center on Tuesday.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, 53-year-old Edward Jones was found unresponsive at around 12:30 p.m. He was found during a wellness check.

The department of corrections stated Brunswick County EMS crews were called and that efforts were made to save Jones but they were unsuccessful. First responders declared Jones dead at 12:45 p.m.

Drug overdose is being investigated as a possible cause of Jones’ death. It is not certain what led to Jones’ death as of Wednesday.

Jones is one of at least seven people to die at the facility this year. The fifth death was reported in October and the sixth was reported in November.