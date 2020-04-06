Death toll at Canterbury reaches 28

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center disclosed Monday that eight additional residents have died of the novel coronavirus, putting the center’s death toll from the virus at 28.

The long-term care facility in Henrico County has struggled with an outbreak that has now killed at least 28 residents and sickened hundreds.

“It is with heavy hearts that Canterbury reports the virus has claimed the lives of 28 COVID-19 positive patients,” Jeremiah Davis, Canterbury’s administrator, said Monday.

According to Davis, the ages of the residents who have died range from 56 to 98 years old.

