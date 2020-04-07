Death toll at Canterbury reaches 32

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center disclosed four additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, putting the center’s death toll from the virus at 32.

Canterbury, a long-term care facility in western Henrico, has experienced one of the worst clusters of the coronavirus in the country that has now killed at least 32 residents and sickened hundreds.

“The Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center operational team again wishes to recognize the tireless efforts of our medical and nursing staff, quality assurance team, and department heads who are working around the clock to serve the people in our care,” Jeremiah Davis, Canterbury’s administrator, said in a statement.

Every resident and staff member have been tested for the virus. As of Tuesday, the center has reported 84 residents and 25 health care workers at Canterbury have tested positive.

“Their steadfast professionalism and dedication remain unwavering at this unprecedented time. Our hearts go out to the families of those who have passed, and we deeply feel the loss within our community. We also recognize this is an incredibly stressful time for anyone with an elderly or infirm family member, particularly in a group setting; at Canterbury, the care of these loved ones is our primary focus,” Davis’ statement continued.

