Deceased identified in Caroline County deputy-involved shooting

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified the man killed by a Caroline County Sheriff’s deputy on Monday evening and provided more details surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Deputies responded to reports that a 2007 Dodge Magnum was on Countyline Church Road around 5 p.m. People nearby had seen an unconscious man in the front seat of the car and called the police.

The man has been identified as 57-year-old Richard Fenton Thomas of Spotsylvania County. By the time deputies made it to the car, Thomas had regained consciousness.

VSP says Thomas was shot for refusing to follow commands given by the deputies. Deputies called for EMS support but Thomas died at the scene.

There has been dash camera footage of the incident recovered and it will be investigated. State police will investigate the incident before turning it over to the Caroline County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.