PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University has announced that its upcoming commencement for December graduates will be held in-person on Dec. 18th at 10 a.m.

This is the first indoor commencement to be held in-person for the school since 2019 – prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees, graduates and guests must prove their COVID-19 vaccination status in order to attend or participate in the ceremony.

For those who can’t be there, the event will be live streamed on VSU’s website.