Deerfield Correctional Center reports 15th inmate death from COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Deerfield Correctional Center has reported one COVID-19 death a day since Wednesday. Data from the Virginia Department of Corrections shows that 15 inmates have died due to complications from the coronavirus.

There are 368 inmates with COVID-19 currently at the Correctional Center and 14 battling the virus in the hospital.

8News is continuing to investigate the spread of the virus at Deerfield.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events