Deerfield Correctional Center reports 15th inmate death from COVID-19

SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Deerfield Correctional Center has reported one COVID-19 death a day since Wednesday. Data from the Virginia Department of Corrections shows that 15 inmates have died due to complications from the coronavirus.
There are 368 inmates with COVID-19 currently at the Correctional Center and 14 battling the virus in the hospital.
8News is continuing to investigate the spread of the virus at Deerfield.
