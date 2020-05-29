‘Definitely a boom’: Richmond OBGYN reports uptick in pregnancies during stay-at-home order

(WRIC) — There’s something in the water — or couples might not be as bored as they say.

Some OBGYN’s are reporting an uptick in new pregnancies in the Richmond region.

“We’ve seen in the past with snowstorms and hurricanes and anytime you lose power, it seems like 9 months later labor and delivery is full,” said Dr. Katy Sanderson with Richmond Women’s Specialists.

Dr. Sanderson says she’s not the only one who’s been busy the past few weeks.

“We’re already starting to see the increase of what we’re calling the COVID babies,” she said.

Year-over-year HCA Virginia reports Richmond Women’s Specialists experienced a 52 percent increase in new OB patients in April.

April 2019: 34 New OB patients

April 2020: 52 New OB patients

52.9% growth over same-month prior year.

That number of new OB patients jumped to 144 percent in May.

May 2019: 18 New OB patients

May 2020: 44 New OB patients

144% growth over same-month prior year.

Dr. Sanderson also admits to 8News — some patients weren’t planning to add another member of the family.

“I actually had a patient tell me that there were no condoms at the store so they took their chances and here she is,” explained Sanderson.

If Virginians choose to continue their quarantine even as restrictions are lifted, its possible the baby boom could continue, too.

“Its definitely a boom. I expect through June and July we’ll continue to see this almost doubling of pregnant patients,” said Sanderson.

According to this OBGYN, babies conceived during this timeframe will be due around the holidays and into the beginning of 2021.

HCA Virginia tells 8News the uptick in new pregnancies corresponds with the timing of Virginia’s stay-at-home order and the data from this OB practice is representative of its other Richmond practices.

