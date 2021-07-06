Demolition proposed to make way for large-scale Arthur Ashe Blvd. apartments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Plans to build a large-scale apartment community on N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard are underway, according to commercial zoning confirmation letters filed with the City of Richmond at the end of June.

The letters mention parcels at 1117, 1119, 1203, 1207 and 1209 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., adjacent to Myers Street and W. Leigh Street.

Details were limited in the letters regarding 1207 and 1209 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. The former is occupied by furniture outlet CORT and creative and production studio Tilt. The latter is vacant.

(Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

Additional information was included in the letter regarding 1117, 1119 and 1203 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. It read, in part, “Parcels are set to be demolished to make way for a large-scale apartment community.”

A copy of Permit No. ZCLR-094519-2021, the letter detailing a demolition for the three addresses listed above, was provided to 8News. According to the document, information about the parcels on N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. was requested by Jamie Pulver of Oklahoma-based The Planning and Zoning Resource Company. 8News reached out to Pulver but has yet to hear back.

The request document stated that a zoning confirmation letter may include the following:

Description of current zoning

Summary of uses allowed by zoning

List of applicable land use history

Current zoning requirements

Number of units and square footage requirements for multi-family dwellings

Descriptions of zoning requirements and zoning history

Details of building permit and land use history

Responses to specific questions

Development analysis

Parking and landscaping requirements

Non-conforming use and feature status

The request was submitted for a commercial space equal to or less than 5,000 square feet.

City of Richmond Planning Supervisor William Davidson was listed as the individual to whom the request was assigned.

“I am unaware of any specific plans other than we got a request for Zoning Confirmation Letters presumably asking if residential use is permitted,” Davidson said. “I see no record of anything (site plan, rezoning, Special Use Permit, etc.) having been filed for any new development proposal; just the Zoning Confirmation Letter requests.”

Innsbrook-based real estate agency Commonwealth Commercial Partners has the parcels listed on its website at more than 3.31 acres, with a sale price of $13,000,000.

According to the agency’s website, TOD-1 zoning allows for up to 12-stories of development there and reduced parking requirements.

8News also reached out to Commonwealth Commercial Partners for information on the property but has not heard back.

Information about how the site could be transformed and a timeline for changes was not provided in public documents.