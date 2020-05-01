Dentists open for regular business after restrictions lifted

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Hospitals and dental offices were able to resume non-emergency procedures in Virginia Friday. Gov. Ralph Northam had suspended these procedures in March to save PPE and hospital space. This week, he announced they could reopen to all procedures.

As of Friday, Midlothian Family Dentistry began phasing back in routine appointments. “We’re doing it kind of slowly. We didn’t want to bombard the office with patients,” said Dr. William Monacell, co-owner of the practice.

Dr. Monacell said they only saw emergency appointments after the governor’s mandate. “We had to cancel all of our hygiene and exam patients. If you needed just a simple filling or crown, we couldn’t do it. So this was just people who had pain or a broken tooth, people who were saying, ‘my tooth hurts so bad, I’m going to have to go to the emergency room’,” said Monacell.

“We were doing our best to keep these things out of the emergency rooms,” added co-owner Dr. Robert Sorenson.

The practice is now following guidelines and being cautious as they will see more routine appointments. They are taking measures like spacing out waiting room chairs, wearing the highest-rated PPE such as face shields and screening all patients for COVID-19 symptoms.

“We’re checking the temperature of all the patients,” said Dr. Sorenson.

The doctors said over the last seven weeks of being closed to routine appointments, they saw some non-emergency situations turn to emergency situations.

“We really saw over the last couple months what that can do. Small, little things developing into pretty catastrophic situations,” Dr. Sorenson said.

The dentists saw some routine cleaning and exam appointments Friday, but did not see a full schedule of patients. Over the coming weeks, they plan to phase in more appointments.

The dentists are confident in Gov. Northam’s decision. “If you’re healthy, our governor has said, and we truly believe, that it is safe to come back into the dental office,” Dr. Monacell said.

